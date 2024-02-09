Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Pyarelal Sharma, Veteran Music Composer, Conferred With Lakshminarayana International Award

Pyarelal Sharma, one of the legendary composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, has been recently honoured with the Lakshminarayana International Award.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pyarelal Sharma
Pyarelal Sharma | Image:ANI
BREAKING: Pyarelal Sharma, one of the legendary composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, has been honoured with the Lakshminarayana International Award. As part of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, musicians L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam presented the award to the composer of My Name Is Lakhan.

Pyarelal Sharma conferred with Lakshminarayana International Award

Recently, Pyarelal was announced as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, on the eve of Republic Day. Pyarelal is one of the most successful music composers in Hindi cinema in his career spanning over eight decades.

The legendary musician has given iconic songs in collaboration with music maestro Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar. The duo- Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed evergreen songs including Dosti, Hum Sab Ustad Hain, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Bobby, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Aasha, Prem Rog, Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan, among others.

The duo's soundtracks had an unbelievable range, spread across many genres, moods, styles and situations.

What more do we know about Pyarelal Sharma?

Born in 1940, Pyarelal learned the fundamentals of music from his father, trumpeter Pandit Ramprasad Sharma. Anthony Gonsalves, a Goan musician, taught him how to ace the violin. Later in his career, Pyarelal paid tribute to him with a song in the film Amar Akbar Anthony. After meeting Lakshmikant, they embarked on a journey of music for Indian cinema.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

