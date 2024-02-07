Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:51 IST

When Poonam Pandey Accused Husband Sam Bombay Of Domestic Abuse, Causing Brain Injury

Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai police after Poonam Pandey accused him of physically assaulting her just days after their intimate wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay
Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer. She was 32. The news of her death was confirmed by her manager in an Instagram post. For the unversed, Poonam tied the knot with Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020. However, two months after their intimate wedding, Poonam Pandey got Sam arrested for physically assaulting her.

 

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested for assault

Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai police after Poonam Pandey accused him of physically assaulting her. According to reports, Poonam had sustained head, eye, and face injuries and was also admitted in the hospital. "Actress Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay, was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after she claimed he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey has been admitted to a hospital," said Mumbai police had said back at the time.

Advertisement

 

Poonam Pandey had filed complaints against Sam Bombay before also. Poonam had filed a complaint against Sam in 2020 for assaulting, molesting, and threatening her two weeks after their marriage. She had also decided to end her marriage to Sam, who was arrested in Goa. Poonam had revealed that her relationship was abusive.

Advertisement

Poonam Pandey had suffered brain hemorrhage because of Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey had claimed that Sam Bombay physically assaulted her, resulting in a brain hemorrhage. She was speaking with fellow contestant Karanvir Bohra on the new reality show Lock Upp. Poonam had filed a domestic violence case against Sam just weeks after they married in 2020.

Advertisement

 

Poonam said, "If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get f**** beaten up for loving my dogs? Is that a reason to get a brain haemorrhage? Because I have one." Poonam added, "My brain injury (she points on the left side of her head) did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone. I used to get hit on the same spot again and again."

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:51 IST

