Radhika Merchant has pretty much become a household name in the runup to her much awaited wedding to Anant Ambani. The duo's pre-wedding festivities, hosted by the Ambani family at Jamnagar, saw celebrities from the world over, not just attend, but also whole heartedly participate in helping the couple usher in their era of togetherness. With Radhika Merchant's sartorial picks and aesthetic under the scanner, the internet appears to have sniffed out a doppelganger for the bride to be.

Meet Radhika Merchant's doppelganger



In a self-promotional reel shared by makeup artist Prarthana Jain, the internet, beyond the obvious allure of bridal beauty, has found out a doppelganger for Radhika Merchant. Sanchaya Khetrapal, also a bride, can be seen in the reel getting her wedding glam on. Dressed in a plush pink embroidered saree complete with a net dupatta fashioned as a veil, her soft face and demure smile, as per the internet, is a dead ringer for Radhika.

The comments section of the reel in question, was soon flooded with direct as well as cheeky references to Sanchaya's unassuming similarity to Radhika Merchant. While one user wrote, "Ek dum radhika lage che" (she looks just like Radhika), another commented, "Radhika merchant be like- jai shri krishna, ek dum mere jaisi lage che" (Jai Shri Krishna, she looks just like me) Another chimed in with, "Ek baari to yeh mijje mota bhai ki choti bahu lagi' (She looks just like 'mota bhai' - Mukesh Ambani's - 'choti bahu').

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's love story



Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani first met back in 2017 during a drive with a mutual friend. In an interview with Vogue, bride to be Radhika affirmed how in their very first meeting, the duo struck up an indelible bond, having begun dating almost immediately.

Anant and Radhika got engaged at Srinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, in 2023. The duo are set to tie the knot in July of this year.

