×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant, Netizens React

Radhika Merchant became the toast of the town following the long spanning Jamnagar celebrations in lieu of her incoming wedding with younger Ambani scion Anant.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Radhika Merchant has pretty much become a household name in the runup to her much awaited wedding to Anant Ambani. The duo's pre-wedding festivities, hosted by the Ambani family at Jamnagar, saw celebrities from the world over, not just attend, but also whole heartedly participate in helping the couple usher in their era of togetherness. With Radhika Merchant's sartorial picks and aesthetic under the scanner, the internet appears to have sniffed out a doppelganger for the bride to be.

Meet Radhika Merchant's doppelganger


In a self-promotional reel shared by makeup artist Prarthana Jain, the internet, beyond the obvious allure of bridal beauty, has found out a doppelganger for Radhika Merchant. Sanchaya Khetrapal, also a bride, can be seen in the reel getting her wedding glam on. Dressed in a plush pink embroidered saree complete with a net dupatta fashioned as a veil, her soft face and demure smile, as per the internet, is a dead ringer for Radhika. 

Advertisement


The comments section of the reel in question, was soon flooded with direct as well as cheeky references to Sanchaya's unassuming similarity to Radhika Merchant. While one user wrote, "Ek dum radhika lage che" (she looks just like Radhika), another commented, "Radhika merchant be like- jai shri krishna, ek dum mere jaisi lage che" (Jai Shri Krishna, she looks just like me) Another chimed in with, "Ek baari to yeh mijje mota bhai ki choti bahu lagi' (She looks just like 'mota bhai' - Mukesh Ambani's - 'choti bahu').

Advertisement

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's love story


Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani first met back in 2017 during a drive with a mutual friend. In an interview with Vogue, bride to be Radhika affirmed how in their very first meeting, the duo struck up an indelible bond, having begun dating almost immediately.

Advertisement

Anant and Radhika got engaged at Srinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, in 2023. The duo are set to tie the knot in July of this year. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

8 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

12 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

21 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

23 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

33 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

35 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

39 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

41 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

44 minutes ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

an hour ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On BMCM Role

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo