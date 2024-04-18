Bride-to-be Arti Singh Seeks Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple Ahead of Wedding

Advertisement

Arti Singh, Krushna Abhishek's sister is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan in a private ceremony in Mumbai on April 25. Ahead of the wedding, the actress visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to seek the blessings of the almighty before starting the new chapter of her life. In photos from her trip, the actress could be seen holding her wedding invitation card.

Arti Singh visits Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of wedding

On April 18, photos of Arti Singh from the Kashi Vishwanath temple began doing rounds on social media. In the photos, the actress could be seen dressed in a red saree. She teamed the look with a matching blouse and covered her head with a dupatta. Posing in front of the temple, she flaunted her wedding invitation card.

It is a common tradition to offer the first wedding invitation card to the almighty for goodwill before circulating it to others. With less than 10 days left to the big day, Arti made sure to step into the new chapter of her life with blessings on her side. Her photos from the temple premises are now doing rounds on social media.

Arti Singh’s house lit up ahead of wedding

On April 17, Arti Singh took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her house which was lit up with gold lights, while the balconies were decorated with flowers. In the caption, she simply wrote, “10 days to go”. The actress will get married to Dipak in a private ceremony in Mumbai on April 25.

Opening up about her love story with Dipak, Arti told Pinkvilla in a previous interview that hers is an arranged marriage, and Deepak's aunt set them up. She said, “One day she told me about Dipak and I was shooting so I randomly said ‘Fine, I’ll go meet him’" They first spoke on July 23 and as things progressed, they decided to come together in a relationship in November. However, they waited for their families' approval. It was this year in January, that Dipak proposed marriage to her, leaving her ecstatic.