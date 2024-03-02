Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant Recreates Blake Lively’s Met Gala Look For Her Pre-Wedding Bash

Radhika Merchant wore a custom Versace gown, previously seen on Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Radhika Merchant Recreates Blake Lively’s Met Gala Look At Pre-wedding
Radhika Merchant Recreates Blake Lively’s Met Gala Look At Pre-wedding | Image:Instagram / X
The Ambanis have organised a lavish three-day pre-wedding festivities ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July. The first day themed ‘An Evening in Everland’ had the classy and elegant dress code - cocktail outfits. Several who's who of the Entertainment, Politics and Business world attended the event, which had an amazing drone show which was followed by an energetic performance by popstar Rihanna. However, as is the case with Indian weddings, no one can steal the bride’s thunder. And definitely not when she was dazzling in custom Versace.

Radhika’s Versace gown

Radhika's Versace gown | Image: Diet Sabya

Radhika Merchant opted for a custom Versace gown, in blush pink colour. The strapless, body hugging gown made the bride-to-be glow and added an aura to radiance to her entire dazzling look. The dress code of the function was cocktail outfits and the to-be Ambani Bahu herself set the precedent with the Versace gown. She wore simple dangling diamond earrings to complement the dress, along with a statement necklace. She completed the look with a diamond bracelet. However, if you too feel that the gown is familiar, we are here to tell you that your fashion savvy eyes are right.

Blake Lively’s Met Gala gown

Custom Versace gown | Image: Diet Sabya

The Versace haute couture gown was originally made for Blake Lively when she had co-chaired the Met Gala. It was custom made for the Gossip Girl actress, who famously styles herself, without a styling team. While the gown was the same, it was differently styled according to the occasion. Radhika ditched the gloves and the crown and went for a necklace instead. Blake wore emerald while Radhika’s set was entirely diamonds. Radhika also added extra fabric to the neckline. Both looked fabulous in and rocked the museum-worthy Versace gown in their own ways.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 09:10 IST

