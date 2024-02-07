Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot later this month. The couple are reported to get married in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. Ahead of the wedding, the couple took a small vacation to Thailand. The actress was spotted in Mumbai today, February 5.

Bride-To-Be Rakul Preet Singh waves at paps

On February 5, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in the city. The actress was spotted in Mumbai after her brief Thailand vacation. She donned a sporty yet chic outfit for the day.

While Rakul Preet was spotted back in the city, her husband-to-be Jackky Bhagnani was not seen yet. It is reported that the actor has stayed back on the trip. The couple went on the trip with close friends and family.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani vacation in Thailand

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are busy preparing for their wedding, but they managed to scoop out some time for their bachelorette. The couple with their close friends Pragya Jaiswal, Lakshmi Manchu and others, jetted off to Thailand to celebrate their singlehood. Now, Jaiswal has shared a series of photos from the trip offering a glimpse.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Jaiswal shared a carousel post in which she can be seen enjoying the yacht ride across the sea. However, what grabbed the attention of social media users was a group photo featuring the couple Rakul and Jackky. In the image, they can be seen enjoying and happily posing for the camera.

About Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21 which will be attended by their family and close friends. It will be a three to four-day affair. The couple will not be hosting extended celebrations or receptions in Mumbai or anywhere else post-wedding. The source close to the couple said, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after."