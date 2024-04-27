Advertisement

Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, have reached a settlement in their ongoing dispute over legal fees related to the conservatorship that dominated the singer's life for 13 years. The resolution, confirmed in Los Angeles Superior Court, marks the end of a chapter for the pop star, granting her the freedom she has long sought.

Both parties' attorneys confirmed to PEOPLE that Britney and Jamie Spears settled for an undisclosed sum on Thursday, April 25th, effectively concluding the legal battle over fees stemming from the conservatorship. Britney's attorney, Mathew S Rosengart, emphasised that the settlement signifies the realisation of her desire for freedom from court entanglements.

Rosengart expressed Britney's contentment with the newfound freedom, stating that she no longer needs to be involved in legal proceedings concerning the conservatorship. He highlighted her victories in regaining control over her life and civil liberties. Conversely, Jamie's attorney, Alex Weingarten, shared Jamie's relief and love for his daughter, expressing regret over the prolongation of the dispute by certain individuals in Britney's life.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," Spears' attorney said in a statement. "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter," the statement further read. “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored," Spears' attorney continued.

Will there be any more trials in Britney Spears' case?

The settlement averts the need for a trial over allegations of financial misconduct during Britney's conservatorship, which was set to commence in May, as reported by The New York Times. This resolution spares both parties from further legal proceedings and allows them to move forward.

The legal dispute arose following the termination of Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which began in 2008 and ended in November 2021. Jamie Spears was removed as the conservator of her estate in September 2021, leading to the ultimate termination of the conservatorship two months later. Subsequently, Jamie sought court approval for reimbursement of over $2 million in fees paid to various law firms involved in the legal battle, including his current lawyer's expenses.

