Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex-husband, has shared details about the reasons behind his split from the pop sensation. Asghari started dating Spears in 2016 and the two eventually got married in a secret ceremony in 2022. However, they parted ways less than two years later, despite their continued comments to be “positive about each other.”

Sam Asghari on separation from Britney Spears

In a conversation with People Magazine, Asghari addressed her divorce with Britney Spears. The fitness instructor turned actor said, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart, and people move on.”

Asghari notes that he has no animosity toward Spears despite the fact that he was the one to seek for divorce. He would much rather prefer to enjoy their time together. The actor said, “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Britney Spears-Sam Asghari’s first meeting

Britney described meeting Sam for the first time on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016 in her memoir, The Woman In Me. The pop sensation clarified that she was "instantly smitten" with Sam and "immediately" realized she wanted him in her life. There were rumours of the physical trainer cheating on Spears during the first two weeks of their relationship, but the couple chose to disregard the unfavorable headlines.

Britney married Sam at her California home in June 2022. The couple only lasted 14 months before splitting up. Since her memoir was written before she filed for divorce, readers were already expecting to read a positive account of their relationship.