Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Breaks Silence On Divorce With Pop Singer

Sam Asghari started dating Britney Spears in 2016 and eventually got married in a secret ceremony in 2022. However, they parted ways less than two years later.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex-husband, has shared details about the reasons behind his split from the pop sensation. Asghari started dating Spears in 2016 and the two eventually got married in a secret ceremony in 2022. However, they parted ways less than two years later, despite their continued comments to be “positive about each other.”

Sam Asghari on separation from Britney Spears

In a conversation with People Magazine, Asghari addressed her divorce with Britney Spears. The fitness instructor turned actor said, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart, and people move on.”

 

Asghari notes that he has no animosity toward Spears despite the fact that he was the one to seek for divorce. He would much rather prefer to enjoy their time together. The actor said, “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Britney Spears-Sam Asghari’s first meeting

Britney described meeting Sam for the first time on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016 in her memoir, The Woman In Me. The pop sensation clarified that she was "instantly smitten" with Sam and "immediately" realized she wanted him in her life. There were rumours of the physical trainer cheating on Spears during the first two weeks of their relationship, but the couple chose to disregard the unfavorable headlines.

 

Britney married Sam at her California home in June 2022. The couple only lasted 14 months before splitting up. Since her memoir was written before she filed for divorce, readers were already expecting to read a positive account of their relationship. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

3 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

3 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

3 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

3 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

3 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

4 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Celebs Participate In Maha Aarti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024: Lanning, Jonassen fashion DC's easy 25-run win over GG

    Sports 40 minutes ago

  3. EAM Jaishankar Posts on Buddha's Holy Relics Currently Touring Thailand

    World43 minutes ago

  4. Chennaiyin FC halt Odisha FC's unbeaten streak, open up league table

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Radhika Merchant Walks Down The Aisle At 'Hastakshar' Ceremony

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo