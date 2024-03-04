Advertisement

The third and final day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was highlighted by a celebration of Indian tradition and culture. The first event of the day followed the theme - Tusker Trails. This was followed by a maha aarti in the closing event - Hastakshar. Indian heritage took centre stage at the concluding day of the lavish Ambanis bash in Jamnagar. The night concluded with an enthralling performance by rapper Akon at the after-party.

Brunch by the jungle - Guests get closer to Vantara

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s love for nature and wildlife conservation is not unknown. Their recent animal care centre and rehabilitation centre Vantara served as an ideal location for the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. The first event of Day 3 was called Tusker Trails and was held inside the Vantara premises.

A brunch was set up for the guests overlooking the animal conservation centre. The theme of the day was ‘casual chic’ and all attendees abided by it. In a viral video from the day, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen carrying baby Raha in his arms while Alia Bhatt follows them. The family was dressed in casual white outfits for the day's event. They could be seen greeting Abhishek Bachchan, who joined the pre-wedding festivities on the final day. Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with their families joined the pre-wedding bash of the couple only on the concluding day.

Maha aarti echoes the streets of Jamnagar

The evening of day 3 commenced with a maha aarti. The Ambani family, along with the guests at the event started the auspicious ceremony by seeking divine blessings. From rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday to parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, all guests participated in the Ganesh Aarti.

This was followed by the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant making a grand entry at the event with the theme - Hastakshar. While the bride looked mesmerising in a custom Tarun Tahiliani outfit, groom-to-be Anant Ambani looked classy as he waited for her patiently on the other side. A dinner under the stars followed this.

Celebs combine Indian heritage with fashion

Keeping up with the theme of the event, celebrities embraced Indian tradition by donning classic ethnic attire. Sonam Kapoor opted traditional Ladakhi outfit - The Mogos paired with a Banarasi silk Bok cape. Kareena Kapoor looked ethereal in a golden-coloured outfit teamed with a matching cape. However, her statement jewellery, which was a part of her bridal couture is what stole the show for netizens. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone turned heads in a red, Ghatchola saree. Not just Bollywood celebrities but international guests like CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates too stuck to the theme by dressing up in classic Indian attires.

Musical performances set the perfect backdrop for dinner under the stars

All events of the Ambani pre-wedding festivities were headlined by musical performances. Pop star Rihanna took on stage on Day 1 and popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brought the house down on the second day. The final night was headlined by a bouquet of performances by popular Indian artists like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Lucky Ali and Neeti Mohan. A video of Arijit and Shreys’a duet on Aami Je Tomar has flooded the internet.

The night came to an end with an after-party in which global rapper Akon took on the stage. The rapper, who is no stranger to India and had lent his voice to the popular songs Chammak Challo and Criminal, delighted the guests with his energetic performance. The grand finale was presented by Sukhbir Singh who performed the quintessential Indian wedding song - Ishq Tera Tadpave.