Buddy Duress, known for his compelling roles in films such as Good Time and Heaven Knows What, has died at the age of 38, PEOPLE reported. Duress, born Michael C. Stathis, succumbed to cardiac arrest resulting from a lethal combination of drugs in November, as confirmed by his brother Christopher Stathis.

Buddy Duress' real-life struggles

Buddy Duress' journey to stardom was marked by personal struggles, having encountered legal issues related to drug charges. Despite facing setbacks, his collaboration with the Safdie Brothers proved to be pivotal in shaping his acting career, PEOPLE reported.

Following his release from jail in 2013, Duress first connected with Josh Safdie, ultimately securing a role in Heaven Knows What. His turbulent life took another turn as he missed a drug in-patient program, a decision he later acknowledged as a crucial factor in shaping his career.

Buddy Duress' legacy

In the 2017 film Good Time, Buddy Duress played Ray, a character based partially on his own experiences. The Safdie Brothers drew inspiration from his journal, creating a gripping narrative that showcased Duress' undeniable talent, PEOPLE reported.

Beyond his notable performances, Duress graced the screen in various feature-length and short films, leaving an indelible mark on audiences and colleagues alike. Directors, like Cameron Van Hoy of Flinch, remember him as "pure electricity on screen."

Despite the challenges in his personal life, Duress was remembered as a kind-hearted individual who cherished the art of filmmaking. His passing has left a void in the industry, with colleagues expressing their heartbreak over the untimely end of a talented actor.

Born in Queens in May 1985, Buddy Duress is survived by his mother, Jo-Anne, and younger brother, Christopher.