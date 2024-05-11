Can You Guess This South Indian Star From His Childhood Picture? Hint - He's In Pushpa

Advertisement

A certain picture on the internet - carrying the weight of Malayalam cinema legacy, has being catching the interest of netizens off late. While a young Indian actor and film producer Sathyaraj is the key subject of the film, standing along side him is a young boy, who currently enjoys the status of a leading Malayalam cinema actor. Can you guess who this is?

Can you guess the actor?



A picture shared by the official X handle of OTT streaming platform Mubi, has taken Malayalam cinema enthusiasts on the internet by storm. It shows actor and producer Sathyaraj beaming into the camera with a young boy in tow. The young boy - now fully grown, has several formidable film titles to his credit. He recently starred in a quirky release which has been minting strong numbers at the box office.

Sathyaraj and Fahadh Faasil in the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/H9DidxzScV — MUBI India (@mubiindia)

The said actor is also now set to reprise his role in the second installment of a much-awaited pan-India project with Allu Arjun in the lead. If you have not guessed the identity of the child in the picture, it is none other than a young Fahadh Faasil. The above mentioned film in question is his last release Aavesham while the pan-India project happens to be Pushpa 2: The Rule with Faasil essaying the role of SP Bhanwar Singh. But how did this picture come to be?

When Sathyaraj met a young Fahadh Faasil



For the unversed, besides his own decorated career, Fahadh Faasil also has a hefty film legacy to his name with regards to his family background. Fahadh Faasil is the son of Fazil, a well established Sandalwood filmmaker. Fazil's path crossed with that of Sathyaraj when the actor-director duo collaborated on films En Bommukutty Ammavukku and Poovizhi Vasalile.

Additionally, the picture in question was clicked by none other than Fazil himself when a young Fahadh had come to visit him on set.