Kiara Advani will represent India at Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes Film Festival 2024. On Friday evening, she debuted her first look from the French Riviera. She kept it simple yet elegant in a white gown from noted designer Prabal Gurung. The look was every bit reminiscent of her chic style back home. It seems like the actress opted to go for tried-and-tested than being experimental. Her sartorial picks will be interesting to witness once she hits the famed red steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes.

Kiara at Cannes Film Festival 2024 | Image: Kiara Advani Fans/X

Decoding Kiara's Cannes first look

She opted for a classy white gown with a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit. She tied her hair in a high ponytail, wore matte finish makeup and accessorised the look further with pearl earrings and white stilettoes. Sharing a video of herself, Kiara wrote, “Rendezvous at the Riviera (sic).”

According to reports, Kiara will be walking the Cannes red carpet on May 18. The Kabir Singh star will represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. It will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. She has joined the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Urvashi Rautela and Taha Shah Badussha in representing India at this global stage.

Kiara to be seen in Game Changer next

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. The pan-India movie is set to hit screens later this year. This will be her sole release in 2024. She is also signed on to feature in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar.