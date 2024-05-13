Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Cannes, are two brands that go hand in hand. Her consistent appearance on the coveted red carpet for the film festival, set to roll out its 77th edition this year, has painted her as an unmissable part of the days-long glamour-infused event. With Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya too has enjoyed the prestigious atmosphere of the event, being a constant companion to her mother. As a matter of fact, she has been a crucial part of getting Aishwarya red-carpet ready for the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes always being a mother-daughter event for her



In an interview with the Associated Press back in 2016, Aishwarya had revealed how Aaradhya's approach to the flashing lights and sartorial chaos, is one of wonder and enjoyment, something that helps the actress herself, take it easy as well. She said, "For her (Aaradhya) it's more like playing dress up and appreciating colors. So yeah, it meets her approval quite often. It's fun, it's a laugh."

The same interview also saw the former Miss World reflect on how much society has expanded over the years, with broadening horizons giving way to cultural bridges. She added, "The world's changed so quickly. There's been social media that's gone through the stratosphere, as we say. The world is much smaller. There's so much more awareness of each other, of each other's cinema."

India will be reigning strong at Cannes this year



This year, Payal Kapadia's film All We See Imagine Light, will be competing for the coveted Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Sandhya Suri's Santosh too, has been selected under the Un Certain Regard category. Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight will premiere under the Director's Fortnight category with Maisam Ali's In Retreat doing the same under the ACID section at Cannes.

Additionally, the restored version of Shyam Benegal's 1976 classic Manthan, will also be premiere at the film festival.