Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Cara Delevingne’s LA House Worth $7 Million Destroyed By Fire, 2 Fire Fighters, A Resident Injured

Pictures of Cara Delevingne's house showed flames engulfing the roof of the luxury home, located in the hills of Studio City, north-west of Hollywood.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne | Image:X
Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles mansion has been destroyed by a raging fire, leaving behind ruins. Fortunately, her two beloved cats, initially feared dead, were later found alive amid the wreckage. Cara later took to her Instagram handle to thank firefighters for their help.

Cara Delevingne's house gets wrecked

Pictures of Cara Delevingne's house showed flames engulfing the roof of the luxury home, located in the hills of Studio City, northwest of Hollywood. The inferno struck while Cara Delevingne was away showcasing her talents in a stage performance on London's West End.

 

Cara's post | Image: Instagram

 

"My heart is broken," Cara Delevingne shared on her Instagram handle, initially believing her cats had died in the blaze. However, a later update brought relief to her fans as she revealed that the cats' survived the accident. She also expressed gratitude to the firefighters who battled the flames.

Cara's post | Image: Instagram

 

The fire, which began at approximately 04:00 local time on Friday, quickly spread through the two-storey property, causing the roof to collapse. It took 94 firefighters over two hours to bring the inferno under control, with two individuals sustaining injuries—one firefighter hospitalised in stable condition and another resident suffering minor smoke inhalation, reported The Guardian.

 

Cara's post | Image: Instagram

 

An investigation into the matter is underway

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances behind the devastating incident. Residents in the surrounding area were evacuated as fire crews worked tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent further destruction to neighboring homes, reported The Guardian.

Cara had purchased the 1970s house in 2019. In a home tour for Architectural Digest in 2021, Cara Delevingne described the residence as "one of my favourite places to be," likening it to "an adult playhouse." Drawing inspiration from Hugh Hefner, she adorned the space with unique decorations, including a "David Bowie shrine," a ball pit, and a collection of Japanese puzzle boxes.
 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

