Cardi B Reacts To Trolls Slamming Her For Describing Designer Sensen Lii As ‘Asian’ At MET Gala

Advertisement

Cardi B was among the several A-listers who walked the coveted red carpet at the MET Gala 2024. Held on May 6, the ‘biggest fashion event of the year’ followed the theme - Garden Of Time, this year. The WAP hitmaker donned an enormous black outfit which garnered significant attention from social media users. However, speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the red carpet forgot to mention the name of the designer and rather referred to him as ‘Asian and everything’. This did not sit well with social media users who called out the singer for her disregard for the designer and her racist undertones in the statement. Cardi has now responded to the same.

Cardi B gets slammed for addressing her MET Gala designer as ‘Asian and everything’

Immediately after the MET Gala 2024, Vogue shared a clip of Cardi B’s interview from the red carpet. When asked about her red carpet look, instead of crediting designer Sensen Lii, Cardi said, this amazing designer,” adding, “They’re Asian and everything.” The artist’s response to the name of her designer drew massive flak online.

Former managing director of the publication Gilbert Cheah, took to the comment section of the video to write, “For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii who’s Chinese. The gown took two months to make.” He also expressed concern saying that Cardi’s outfit was not on the theme of the Gala, but nevertheless, she should have given proper credit to the designer and not just addressed him as ‘Asian’. He has now deleted the comment.

How did Cardi B respond to the allegations?

On May 8, days after she received falk on her comments, Cardi B took to her Instagram stories to issue a clarification. She said, “First and first, when I was on the red carpet, I was very scared.” She added that she had rehearsed to pose for pictures in a manner that she would be standing on a podium, which was missing on the final day and so she got nervous. She added, “But on the carpet, I wasn’t allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things in my mind, and I was being rushed to the front of the line.”

Cardi B responds to former director of Vogue after he called her out for forgetting to name the designer and referring to him as “asian or whatever” pic.twitter.com/XI9QzyJJpm — meyechel (@mxyxchel)



Explaining why she chose to not take the name of Sensen Lii who is of Chinse descent, she said, “I was like, ‘Damn.’ How do I pronounce his name? My mind was just racing. I didn’t want to be offensive. I said ‘Asian designer’ because I knew the designer was Asian, but I wasn’t sure what nationality the designer was.”

Later, the 31-year-old rapper took to her Instagram story to particularly thank Sensen Lii and wrote, “I have to give another thank you to Windowsen by Sensen Lii!!! I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember.” Cardi’s comments are now doing rounds on social media.