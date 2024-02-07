English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Carl Weathers: Pro Footballer To Rocky's Nemesis, Look Back At Hollywood Action Star's Career

Growing up in New Orleans, Carl Weathers started performing in plays as early as grade school, which later culminated in him getting a role in Rocky.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers | Image:X
Carl Weathers, who rose to fame for playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, died at the age of 76 on Thursday, February 1. The news of his death was confirmed by his manager, Matt Luber. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

Who was Carl Weathers?

Growing up in New Orleans, Weathers started performing in plays as early as grade school. In high school, athletics took him down another path but he would reunite with his first love later in life.

Weathers played college football at San Diego State University — he majored in theater — and went on to play for one season in the NFL, for the Oakland Raiders, in 1970. After the Raiders, he joined the Canadian Football League, playing for two years while finishing up his studies during the offseason at San Francisco State University. He graduated with a B.A. in drama in 1974.

Breakthrough role in Rocky

After appearing in several films and TV shows, including “Good Times,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Starsky & Hutch,” as well as fighting Nazis alongside Harrison Ford in “Force 10 From Navarone,” Weathers landed his knockout role — Creed. He appeared in the first four “Rocky” movies, and memorably died in the ring of 1984’s “Rocky IV,” going toe-to-toe with the hulking, steroid-using Soviet Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

Weathers went on to 1987’s “Predator,” where he flexed his pecs alongside Ventura, Schwarzenegger, and a host of others, and 1988’s nouveau blaxploitation flick “Action Jackson,” where he trains his flamethrower on a bad guy and asks, “How do you like your ribs?” before broiling him.

He later added a false wooden hand to play a golf pro for the 1996 comedy classic “Happy Gilmore” opposite Adam Sandler and starred in Dick Wolf’s short-lived spin-off series “Chicago Justice” in 2017 and Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” earning an Emmy Award nomination in 2021. He also voiced Combat Carl in the “Toy Story” franchise.

 

Foray into direction 

Later in life, Weathers developed a passion for directing, and helming episodes of “Silk Stalkings” and the Lorenzo Lamas vehicle “Renegade.” He directed a season three episode of “The Mandalorian.”

Weathers introduced himself to another generation when he portrayed himself as an opportunistic and extremely thrifty actor who becomes involved with the dysfunctional clan at the heart of “Arrested Development.”

(with inputs from ANI)

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 09:09 IST

