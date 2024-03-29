×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Carol Burnett Recalls Meeting Elvis Presley After An 'Awful' Appearance On The Ed Sullivan Show

Carol Burnett, in a recent interview, looked back at her performance which she found awful and recalled meeting Elvis Presley post-that.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Carol Burnett and Elvis Presley
Carol Burnett and Elvis Presley | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Carol Burnett opened up about her experiences appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show alongside the iconic Elvis Presley. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 90-year-old actress shared anecdotes from her time on the variety show, which also featured performances by music legends like The Beatles and, of course, Elvis Presley.

Carol reveals her performance was awful

Burnett fondly recalled her appearance during Presley's stint in the army, where a grand production was staged in his honour. However, she humorously noted that she was placed on stage before Elvis, jokingly remarking, "Nobody wanted to see me. I mean it was Elvis, 'Where the hell is Elvis?'" Despite her self-deprecating humour, Burnett admitted that her performance fell flat. "I bombed. It was awful," she candidly revealed to Colbert.

 

Carol Burnett | Image: IMDb

 

Carol on her interaction with Elvis Presley

When asked if she had the chance to interact with Presley, Burnett shared a sweet memory of meeting him backstage and getting his autograph for her younger sister. The conversation then turned to a song inspired by the unlikeliest of muses – former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles. Burnett explained how Dulles' sober demeanour and lack of charisma inspired her friend to write the humorous song, "I Made A Fool Of Myself Over John Foster Dulles," which she performed on The Jack Paar Show.

Interestingly, after Dulles' press advisor caught wind of the song, Burnett was invited back to perform it again on the show due to Dulles missing the initial performance. The light-hearted tune became a hit, poking fun at the contrast between the excitement over Elvis Presley and the perceived dullness of John Foster Dulles.

Advertisement

 

Elvis Presley | Image: IMDb

 

Reflecting on the aftermath of her performance, Burnett shared an amusing anecdote about Dulles' response when questioned about the song during an appearance on Meet The Press. Despite the attention, Dulles maintained his characteristic reserve, responding, "I make it a policy never to discuss matters of the heart in public."

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

2 minutes ago
An Attempt To Undermine Judiciary? | The Debate

#SupremeCourtControversy

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Lok Sabha Election 2024

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Death

Mukhtar Ansari

12 minutes ago
Chamkila

Bollywood Musicals

15 minutes ago
Aishwarya, Rishi and Akshaye

Akshaye On Rishi Kapoor

16 minutes ago
Lorry Crushes Car-Cleaner To Death In Telangana

22-Year-Old Dead

20 minutes ago
Major League Cricket

MLC

20 minutes ago
Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol On Fame

21 minutes ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

US Openly Backs AAP

23 minutes ago
MEA Responds To China’s Comment On Sikh Separatist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun

MEA Responds

25 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

RR beat DC by 12 runs

27 minutes ago
David Warner

DC vs RR: Standouts

28 minutes ago
Mamaearth

Honasa Consumer enters

35 minutes ago
Dhara Gujjar

Dhara stands tall

37 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya On Relationships

41 minutes ago
The ICJ has ordered Israel to ensure the smooth flow of aid to the people of Gaza.

ICJ Gaza Aid Order

43 minutes ago
UFC Exclusive Erin Blanchfield

UFC Exclusive

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FEMA Case: ED Raids House of Relative of Arvind Kejriwal's Wife

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News13 hours ago

  3. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World15 hours ago

  5. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo