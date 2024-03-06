×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Celina Jaitley Reveals Her ‘Most Trolled Photograph’, Talks About Motherhood Ahead of Women's Day

Celina Jaitley took to her Instagram and shared her ‘most trolled photograph’, which featured her in a bikini carrying one of her child in her arm.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celina Jaitley
Celina Jaitley | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Celina Jaitley recently addressed the challenges faced by mothers ahead of celebrating Women's Day on March 8. In an Instagram post, the actress shed light on societal pressures and online trolling faced by the mother. She also talked about the difficulties women face when they don't conform to conventional notions of motherhood.

Celina Jaitley on online trolling

Celina took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself in a bikini. She was carrying one of her child in her arms, while the other laid on her side. The actress revealed this one particular picture drew her the most criticism she has ever faced online. 

 

She said in a her caption, “This was the most trolled photograph of me with my one-month-old twin boys on the internet when it was first posted. While the bikini had a lot to do with the trolling, I remember I was attacked for placing one of my sons next to me and not holding him in my arms. I was called everything from being a witch to being inconsiderate and what not."

Celina Jaitley on motherhood

The Golmaal Returns actress gave an explanation of the picture's background, saying that each baby is unique and has different requirements and preferences. She talked about how their comfort and wellbeing informed her choice to let one son play while nursing the other. She also emphasized the double standard that society imposed on her, criticizing her for defying conventional notions of parenting and condemning her for showing up to a swimming pool in her bikini.

 

Celina urged women to rise above criticism and condemnation as she wrapped up her post with an empowering message. She said, “I would want to say only one thing-if people are trying to bring you down, it only means that you are above them, don’t let anyone tell you to tone down your authentic self.”

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

