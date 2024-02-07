Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Chinmay Sripaada Slams Rahat Fateh Ali Over Viral Video Of Him Thrashing Staff: This Needs To Stop

Chinmay Sripaada took to her social media account to lambast Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over his justification for hitting a disciple.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chinmayi Sripaada, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
A file photo of Chinmayi Sripaada, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Chinmay Sripaada took to her social media account to lambast Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after a video of him went viral. On January 27, a video of Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hitting a staff member with slippers went viral on social media. Hours after the video went viral, the signer issued a clarification stating that the man was his disciple and what happened between them was a personal matter. However, the justification did not sit well with Chinmay who reacted strongly to it on X (formerly Twitter). 

Chinmay Sripaada calls Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s behaviour ‘horrendous’ 

On January 27, Chinmay took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share the video where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan can be seen thrashing the staff member. The singer noted that people like him pretend to be soft-spoken in public and a lot like him would be exposed if cameras existed earlier. She wrote, “Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour. If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people. Horrendous.”

Further, the singer also stated that she does not agree with the justification issued by the Fateh Ali Khan. She wrote, “The justification he gives here “The teacher showers love on the student when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.” Gurus get protected by the ‘divinity’ of their position, regardless of the faith / religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their ‘artistry’, ‘talent’ etc etc.” She claimed that such behaviour needs to be called out and stopped. 

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues clarification on the viral video 

Clarifying the matter, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan posted a video featuring himself with the man who was seen being beaten up, as well as his father and clarified his actions. "This is about a personal issue between an ustad and a shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relation is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," he said in the apology video.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he had also apologised to him after the incident. The alleged victim's father also supported Khan, highlighting the relation between the 'ustad and shagird' in the field of music.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

