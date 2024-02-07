English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Chiranjeevi Celebrates Mom's Birthday After Receiving Padma Vibhushan Honour, Posts Photos

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the latest celebrity to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan shared inside pictures from his mother's birthday celebrations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:Chiranjeevi
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother Anjana Devi’s birthday recently. The Megastar shared photos from the celebrations featuring him, his wife Surekha and other family members. 

Chiranjeevi shared the post with a caption in Telugu, “Happy birthday with love to the visible goddess, Kani's mother.”

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

