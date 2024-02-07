Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
Chiranjeevi Celebrates Mom's Birthday After Receiving Padma Vibhushan Honour, Posts Photos
Megastar Chiranjeevi and the latest celebrity to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan shared inside pictures from his mother's birthday celebrations.
Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother Anjana Devi’s birthday recently. The Megastar shared photos from the celebrations featuring him, his wife Surekha and other family members.
Chiranjeevi shared the post with a caption in Telugu, “Happy birthday with love to the visible goddess, Kani's mother.”
