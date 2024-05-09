Advertisement

Chiranjeevi was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, on Thursday, May 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The Telugu megastar was among the five receipts of the Padma Vishushan honour this year. The 68-year-old actor’s name was announced among the 132 Padma awardees on the eve of the Republic Day earlier this year. He was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan along with Indian cinema icon Vyjayanthimala.

Chiranjeevi at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Image: ANI

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni cheer for Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was joined by his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni at the coveted event. The couple was seen cheering for the Waltair Veerayya actor as he made his way on stage to receive the award from the President.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to Konidela Chiranjeevi in the field of Art. pic.twitter.com/dh1ehQJz8m — ANI (@ANI)

Ram Charan with his wife | Image: ANI

Chiranjeevi has previously reacted to this honour and shared a video clip on his X handle. He said, “After hearing this news I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sister. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

Chiranjeevi's illustrious film career and awards

Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars from the South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Some of his popular films include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Stalin and Gang Leader. He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.

The Padma awardees also included late Tamil actor-politician Vijayakanth as well as veterans Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup and Pyarelal Sharma, who have all been bestowed with Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of high order.