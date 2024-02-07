Advertisement

Chiranjeevi was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Days after the recognition, the Telangana Chief Minister facilitated the megastar. When Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy finally presented the actor with his great achievement, he was overwhelmed with emotion.

Chiranjeevi gets overwhelmed while receiving the honour

On February 4, Chiranjeevi was facilitated by the Telangana government for his Padma Vibhushan honour. This comes a day after a grand party was organised for the megastar by his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana. During his speech at the facilitation, he said, “People in my house asked me how I felt after receiving the Padma Vibhushan, and I said I felt good. But, truth be told, I was much happier after receiving the Padma Bhushan award. After so many years, I was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and I was not at all excited. Sure, I was happy and I knew that I had to acknowledge this award with dignity and respect, and I did that.”

The actor also added, “But it was truly the support that I got after receiving the award that made my heart fill with joy. So many people came forward to congratulate me. From people in the cinema industry, people from various organizations and associations to the politicians seated here at this event. It is the love that was showered upon me in this last week or so that gave me so much more happiness than actually receiving the award.” Getting emotional, the actor concluded by saying, “The love I received from my supporters and well-wishers made me feel satisfied with life. I felt like this life was enough now. It felt as if some blessing of a lifetime had led me to this. The encouragement and the excitement that the award failed to give me, I got from the support of the people. It must be some blessings from my parents,” he concluded.

Grand bash thrown to honour Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi

On February 3, Ram Charan hosted the celebration to honour his father, Chirnajeevi’s Padma Vibhushan honour. In attendance at the bash were Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Sangeetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals. Photos and videos from the bash are doing rounds on social media.

In the photos, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana can be seen greeting the guests and posing for the shutterbugs. In another visual from inside the party, the Padma Vibhushan honouree Chiranjeevi can be seen cutting a cinema-themed cake. The party was hosted at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad.