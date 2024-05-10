Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala Bali Express Gratitude On Padma Vibhushan Honour

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi was conferred with India’s second-highest civilian honour - Padma Vibhushan on May 9. The megastar attended the facilitation ceremony with his family in the National Capital. The 68-year-old actor’s name was announced among the 132 Padma awardees on the eve of the Republic Day earlier this year. Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala Bali was also announced as one of the recipients of the honour. The actors have now reacted to the honour to express gratitude for receiving the honour.

Chiranjeevi expresses gratitude for Padma Vibhushan honour

Chiranjeevi was honoured with a Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to the field of cinema and art. The Telugu megastar was among the five receipts of the Padma Vibhushan honour this year. Following the ceremony and receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu, the Bhola Shankar actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) to pen a note of gratitude.

A screengrab of Chiranjeevi's Post

On May 9, Chiranjeevi took to his X account to write in Telugu, “To Kalamatalli, to everyone who supported me in the field of art, to all those who loved and admired me, to the central government who gave me the Padma Vibhushan award, to those who congratulated me on this occasion, my salutations(sic).” Earlier, when the awards were announced, the megastar had written, “After hearing this news I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sister. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

Vyjayanthimala Bali reacts to Padma Vibhushan honour

Vyjayanthimala Bali was also conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in the field of Art from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 9. The ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and the veteran actress expressed her happiness on receiving the honour. She told ANI, “I have to thank my god for his compassion, kindness, and mercy... It's our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Government of India who have recognised my art- dance as well as films. I received the Padma Shri in 1969, and now Padma Vibhushan is a very big thing. I am happy and humbled to receive this award.”

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.