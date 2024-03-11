Advertisement

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista recently marked a public appearance together at the pre-Oscars party. This is a rare occurrence for the duo who prefer to keep an overall low profile. What's more, they were also twinning in white.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista make rare public appearance



A pre-Oscars bash was recently hosted by the Creative Artist's Agency, a night prior to the big Academy Awards ceremony. Among the many exclusive celebrity attendees was also actor Chris Evans. Accompanying him, was his wife Alba Baptista. While Alba was dressed in a fitted off the shoulders white dress with an equally svelte sheer overlay and statement bow over the bust, husband Chris mirrored her aesthetic in a simple crisp white button down tucked into tan trousers. Chris' look stood completed with a pair of reading glasses.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista yesterday 🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/JEvS0NK7qB — Chris Evans fan page UK 🇬🇧 (@chrisevansfanuk) March 9, 2024



Pictures of the duo have been doing the rounds of the internet with netizens calling them a 'classy'. The pictures also showed them indulging in some subtle PDA as they walked around hand in hand. Chris and Alba's last public appearance was back when the duo were spotted on a double date in Beverly Hills with parent to be, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. They were later joined by Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married last year



Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in September of last year. Their ceremony mirrored their quiet nature as they exchanged vows at Evans' Massachusetts residence. The ceremony was attended by his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. All the guests were required to sign NDAs and give up their phones to maintain privacy.

For the unversed, Alba Baptista too, is an actress. She has featured in Netflix series Warrior Nun and film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Chris and Alba have an age-gap of 16 years between them with the former being 42 and the latter being 26.