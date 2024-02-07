Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen reflects on the disastrous first meeting between her husband John Legend and television personality Carl Radke. The singer allegedly felt "jealous" of Teigen's friendship with Radke. When the invited him to board a flight to New York with the couple, it didn’t go too well with Legend.

Chrissy Teigen recites an interesting anecdote

Speaking on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Teigen recalled she met Carl Radke at the Sundance Film Festival and invited the TV personality onto their flight back to New York on a whim. However, she failed to tell her husband and John wasn't too happy when Carl got on board.

The 34-year-old star said, "It was really funny actually because John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like, he didn't pop up to give him a big hug or anything.”

Asked if John was "jealous", Chrissy confirmed and added, “And then, Carl so graciously came over. He was like, 'Hey man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you.’ It was so sweet, and John was just like, for a minute, I could see John being a little like.”

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen’s reason behind inviting Carl Radke onboard

But the Lip Sync Battle star was left disappointed because she had hoped to quiz Carl on what is to come on Summer House, including his recent break-up with Lindsay Hubbard.

Advertisement

She said, "He did pass out immediately and I had so many questions." Andy replied, "Wow, so you never got his side of the story?” Chrissy said, “No, I do hear that it plays out. He does a good job of keeping the mystery.”

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)