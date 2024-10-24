sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 13:54 IST, October 24th 2024

Complaint Alleges Diddy's Employees Made To Carry Pink Cocaine, Drug Found In Liam Payne's System

The complaint was filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a former videographer and producer for Combs, who sued him in February, accusing him of sexual harassment and claiming that drug use was widespread within Combs' business operations.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Liam Payne died after falling off from the balcony of a hotel
Liam Payne died after falling off from the balcony of a hotel | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:54 IST, October 24th 2024