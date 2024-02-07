Advertisement

Country music legend Toby Keith who was best known for hits like Red Solo Cup and Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American), has died at the age of 62 after a brave fight against stomach cancer. His passing was confirmed by his publicist, Elaine Schock, who revealed that Keith died on February 5th.

What did the official statement of Toby Keith’s death read?

In a statement posted on Keith’s website and social media, his family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and requested privacy during this difficult time. The statement read, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia, and three children: Shelley, Krystal, and Stelen. He is also remembered by his mother and two siblings.

Advertisement

Toby Keith’s cancer diagnosis

The renowned musician revealed his diagnosis of stomach cancer in 2022. Despite his health battle, Keith continued to share his music and perform for his fans. In 2023, he received the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards for his contributions to the genre.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Keith largely supported US service members and often performed for troops stationed overseas in places like Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also known for his philanthropy and occasionally gifted wheelchairs to wounded veterans during his concerts.

Despite his fame, Keith remained grounded in his beliefs. A self-described third-generation Democrat, he said that his support for service members was beyond politics. In 2021, Keith was honoured with the National Medal of Arts by then-President Donald Trump, recognizing his significant contributions to the arts.

Advertisement

Soon after the news of Toby Keith’s death surfaced on the internet, netizens flooded social media with their condolences.