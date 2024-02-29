Advertisement

Pooja Sawant caught everyone's attention with her cameo appearance in recently released film, Crakk. The Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer saw Sawant shake a leg in song Rom Rom. The Marathi actress has now tied the knot.

Pooja Sawant shares wedding photos

Pooja Sawant has married her long-time partner Siddesh Chavan. The duo's nuptials took place on February 26. Sawant and Chavan took to their Instagram handles to make joint posts, sharing a series of their wedding photos. Ditching the rampant wedding season pastel them, Sawant embraced bright hues for the traditional Marathi wedding.



The actress turned out in a rani pink and orange south silk saree for the sunlit ceremony. Siddesh on the other hand, opted for a traditional ensemble, sporting a cream coloured sherwani. Prior to this, the actress had also elaborately shared glimpses from their wedding festivities, leading up to the day of.

Inside Pooja Sawant and Siddesh Chavan's pre-wedding festivities

Pooja Sawant and Siddesh Chavan's pre-wedding events were as colourful an affair as their actual wedding. For the mehendi ceremony, Pooja opted for a patchworked-patola lehenga as she smiled bright for the cameras. For the mehendi, Siddesh kept it simple in a malmal kurta set. For their cocktail night, the duo went all out with Pooja sporting a voluminously embellished deep violet lehenga set and Chavan opting for a sleek tuxedo.



Previously, the duo's engagement ceremony was an all-white affair. Pooja had worn a bright white chikankari lehenga embellished with pearl embroidery. Siddesh on the other hand, stuck to a muted, embroidered bandhgala. A pooja ceremony held prior to the engagement saw Pooja turn out in an emerald green and gold saree along with Siddesh opting for a muted gold kurta.