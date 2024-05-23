Crook Actress Neha Sharma Defends Paparazzi Culture In India: It’s Their Rozi Roti

Advertisement

Actress Neha Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Illegal 3. The actress plays the role of an advocate in the courtroom drama. Ahead of the show’s release, she has spoken candidly about the paparazzi culture in India.

Neha Sharma weighs in on the increasing paparazzi culture in India

Ahead of the release of her show Illegal 3, Neha Sharma got candid about the paparazzi culture. Against popular opinion, the actress defended the paps and mentioned that they work very hard. In a conversation with ANI, she asserted that even if sometimes she does not feel like posing for the shutterbugs, she still does it for the paps.

The actress shared, “The industry is speaking a lot about the pap culture and I feel they work very hard. Actually, when you meet them, you hear their stories and it's very interesting and fun to connect with them.” She argued that the paparazzi are only doing their job and they need to be supportive of it. She said, There are times when you look your absolute worst and don't want to be photographed, but I give in and pose because they have put all that work for me. They have their family and it's a means for their Rozi Roti.”

When Preity Zinta felt miffed with paparazzi

Just a few days back, Preity Zinta was left aghast when the paparazzi members followed her to a salon. On May 11, Preity Zinta was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actress was dressed in casual clothes for the outing. She sported a tank top teamed with denim jeans. As soon as the Kal Ho Na Haa actress stepped out of the car to make her way to the salon, members of the paparazzi hounded her for photographs and videos.

Though Preity maintained her calm in the situation, she requested the photographers to back off and could be heard saying, “Guys, you all are scaring me.” However, she did smile and oblige them with pictures and videos. The viral clip was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani and the intrusion of privacy by the media personnel was slammed by social media users.