Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson are set to marry after six years together. According to a report in the mirror.uk, Martin proposed to the Madame Web star. Reportedly, the couple has also received the blessings of Martin's ex wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their children Apple and Moses.

Source reveals details of Chris Martin's proposal

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for several years now. They are often spotted holidaying together but have never shared details of their romance. A source in the know said, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota was seen wearing an emerald green ring on her wedding finger at her 34th birthday in LA last October. And the news of their engagement comes as the star - who has rarely spoken about their relationship - gave an interview in which she opened up about family and admitted she “really wants to experience” motherhood.

Martin's previous relationship and separation

Last year, Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin's ex-wife, posted a selfie of herself and Dakota Johnson on social media, claiming they were extremely close. "We're very good friends," the 51-year-old Oscar winner remarked in October 2023 during an Instagram Story Q&A.

The following month, Paltrow shared another snapshot of herself and Johnson smiling while holding hands. Martin and Paltrow married in 2003, then consciously uncoupled in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016. The Paradise singer began dating Johnson in 2017, as per People.

