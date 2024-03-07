×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Engaged After Six Years Of Dating: Report

Chris and Dakota have been together for several years now. They are often spotted holidaying together but have never shared details of their private romance.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chris Martin- Jojnson Dakota Relationship timeline
Chris Martin- Johnson Dakota Relationship timeline | Image:dakotajohnson/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson are set to marry after six years together. According to a report in the mirror.uk, Martin proposed to the Madame Web star. Reportedly, the couple has also received the blessings of Martin's ex wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their children Apple and Moses.

File photo of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson | Image: IMDb

Source reveals details of Chris Martin's proposal

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for several years now. They are often spotted holidaying together but have never shared details of their romance. A source in the know said, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

File photo of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson | Image: IMDb

Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota was seen wearing an emerald green ring on her wedding finger at her 34th birthday in LA last October. And the news of their engagement comes as the star - who has rarely spoken about their relationship - gave an interview in which she opened up about family and admitted she “really wants to experience” motherhood.

Advertisement

Martin's previous relationship and separation

Last year, Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin's ex-wife, posted a selfie of herself and Dakota Johnson on social media, claiming they were extremely close. "We're very good friends," the 51-year-old Oscar winner remarked in October 2023 during an Instagram Story Q&A.

Advertisement

The following month, Paltrow shared another snapshot of herself and Johnson smiling while holding hands. Martin and Paltrow married in 2003, then consciously uncoupled in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016. The Paradise singer began dating Johnson in 2017, as per People.

(As per ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

18 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

21 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dr Devi Shetty at Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Meet Nazim -- The Man PM Modi Posted a Selfie With

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Beating Pharmacists Inside A Medical Shop

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. PM मोदी के गाइडेंस के बिना असम का ये चेहरा देखना संभव नहीं था- CM हिमंता

    15 minutes ago

  5. DMRC: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today. Here Are the Details

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo