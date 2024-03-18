×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

David Guetta, Girlfriend Jessica Ledon Welcome First Baby Together, Share First Photo

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon expressed their love and excitement via a social media post. The couple further introduced their newborn son, Cyan, to the world.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
David Guetta and Jessica
David Guetta and Jessica | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

DJ David Guetta and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon have welcomed their first child together. The couple shared the delightful news via a joint Instagram post on Sunday. The post was accompanied by an endearing photo of their newborn sleeping between the proud parents.

A new chapter begins for David Guetta

In the shared Instagram post, David Guetta and Jessica Ledon expressed their love and excitement. The couple further introduced their newborn son, Cyan, to the world. The photo shared by David Guetta showed the infant lying on Jessica Ledon's chest. Also, in the photo, Guetta was seen enveloping them both out of sheer love.

 

 

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon's journey to parenthood has been filled with anticipation and joy. The couple initially disclosed their pregnancy news in November, when Ledon showcased her baby bump at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, PEOPLE reported. David further affirmed the announcement on social media, humourously describing it as the "most important release of the year."

 

 

David Guetta's family dynamics

With the arrival of Cyan, David Guetta's family expands to include Jessica Ledon as a proud parent alongside his older children, 19-year-old Tim and 16-year-old Angie, from his previous marriage to Cathy Lobé. Following their split in 2014 after 22 years of marriage, David and Cathy have maintained separate paths. However, the DJ's dedication to fatherhood remains steadfast as he embraces this new chapter with Jessica Ledon.

Advertisement

David Guetta and Jessica's relationship

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon's relationship has blossomed since they first connected in 2015. Despite a brief separation in 2022, the couple reconciled and continued to nurture their love in a largely private manner. While maintaining a low profile, they occasionally share glimpses of their affectionate bond on social media.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

