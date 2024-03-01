English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Deepika-Ranveer Wore White For First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement For This Reason?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were twinning in white for their airport outing and eagle-eyed netizens noticed a peculiarity in their outfit choices.

Ranveer-Deepika
Image:Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced their first pregnancy after 5 years of marriage. The couple will welcome their baby in September later this year. On the same day the news went public, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Deepveer was twinning in white for their airport outing and eagle-eyed netizens noticed a similar peculiarity in their outfit choices for special occasions. 

Ranveer-Deepika’s special connection with white

Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the airport dressed in white. The Simmba star looked put together in a white sweatshirt, jeans, and cap, while Deepika looked effortlessly stylish in a white knit oversized sweater and matching palazzo pants. 

A social media user posted multiple photos of Deepika and Ranveer from different public events over the years, showcasing their years-long habit of matching in white clothing. The user cited several occasions, including their wedding departure and their most recent appearance following the announcement of the pregnancy, in which they both chose to dress in white. The user surmised that this pattern might have a hidden meaning that only the couple themselves knew.

Deepveer’s pregnancy announcement 

On Thursday, the couple took to their social media handles to share the news of their pregnancy. They shared a cute note that read, “September 2024.” The couple is due this September. This will be their first child together. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018. As soon as they announced the good news, their friends from the industry started congratulating them in the comment section.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 22:42 IST

