English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Demi Lovato Gets Candid About Sobriety, Drugs Rehabilitation: I’ve Overcome A Lot

Demi Lovato said, "I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Demi Lovato's drug abuse and her complex relationship with alcohol provide insight into the nature of addiction and recovery from a personal perspective. The singer has spent years in and out of recovery for alcohol and drug abuse treatment. However, she finally feels happy and healthy after overcoming her troubles.

Demi Lovato on her drugs recovery

Speaking on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Lovato said: “I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally. Not only am I in love, but I’m also just mentally very strong.”

 

"I’ve overcome a lot and I am a survivor. That’s my story today, is just one of overcoming a lot of hardships but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life," she added.

Lovato shared that making music gives her purpose. “The most important thing when it comes to releasing music is being able to share your gift with others. It gives me purpose, being the reason why some people overcome their emotional struggles or heartbreak or personal obstacles.”

Advertisement

Demi Lovato’s engagement with Jordan Lutes

Lovato got engaged to musician Jordan Lutes in December. The two worked on her 2022 album 'HOLY FVCK' and the singer had previously talked about how "super happy" she is to have found love, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

 

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up last summer, she said: "We're so happy. We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt." Asked who initiated the conversation, Lovato had then said it was a "mutual thing."

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement