Details Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Extended Pre-Wedding Bash Leaked; Check Out Details

Advertisement

The extended pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being held in Jamnagar at Everland. The ceremony started at 5 in the evening followed by a dinner. The afterparty will witness Arijit Singh perform for the guests. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others have also returned to the venue to take part in the festivities.

The couple will tie the knot on July 12.