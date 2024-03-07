Details Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Extended Pre-Wedding Bash Leaked; Check Out Details

Advertisement

The extended pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being held in Jamnagar at Everland. The ceremony started at 5 in the evening followed by a dinner. The afterparty will witness Arijit Singh perform for the guests. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others have also returned to the venue to take part in the festivities.

What will happen on March 6 bash?

While the Ambanis had a lavish three-day wedding bash in Jamnagar which was attended by over 1200 guests from across the globe, the celebrations continued on March 6 where the family hosted their employees. On this day, the guests were given a tour of the Everland. An invitation card has gone viral which saw the Ambani family inviting their guests cordially. It also mentioned of taking the guests on a tour to Everland followed by a dinner and then performance by Arijit Singh.

Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also performed during the extended pre-wedding celebrations. Actors Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were also present at the event.

What happened during the three-day wedding festivities?

The three-day wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kickstarted on March 1 and concluded on March 3. The three-day-long celebrations began with An Evening In Everland on day 1 followed by A Walk On The Wildside and Mela Rogue on day 2. Day 3 witnessed two events Tusker Trails and Hastakshar. During Mela Rogue, the Ambanis and several Bollywood stars were seen performing at the event. In these three days performers like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Pritam and Lucky Ali among others performed. During the Hastakshar ceremony, Nita Ambani performed to Vishwambhari Stuti, which is going viral on social media.