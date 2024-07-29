Published 22:17 IST, July 29th 2024
Deva Actor Pavail Gulati Says Bollywood Has Churned Out 'Amazing' Cop Movies
Pavail Gulati, set to star in Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Deva, expressed excitement about joining the 'cop' genre in Bollywood, citing the industry's impressive recent films.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Pavail Gulati Praises Bollywood's 'Amazing' Cop Films | Image: IANS
