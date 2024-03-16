Advertisement

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma reacted to trolls sharing memes targeting her personal life. The social media influencer and professional dancer has been on the receiving end of criticism ever since her 'cozy' picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar, with whom she worked on a dance reality show, surfaced online. Dhanashree put out a video addressing the trolling and backlash she has been facing and shared that such negativity has affected her family and loved ones.

Dhanashree's viral pic with Pratik ~Image: X

Dhanashree talks about her social media detox, addresses trolls

The picture in question did not go down well with Yuzvendra Chahal’s fans and they lashed out at her. Dhanashree, in the video, said that the entire situation has taken a toll on her and her family and loved ones.

“How are you feeling about this? It’s that simple to ask and be a human first, than to put forward certain verdicts or opinions. I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes. This definitely had a lot of maturity or ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred,” Dhanashree said.

“The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones. Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart out that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our family,” she added.

'Not going to give up again'

Dhanashree said that she took a break from social media to find peace amid trolling. She also requested people to refrain from spreading hatred and rather be sensitive towards certain matters, making proper use of their freedom to express on social media platforms.

“Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talents and skills as at the end of the day, we are all here in this medium just to entertain you guys. So, just don’t forget that I am also just a woman, just like your mother, sister, friend, wife and this is not done, and it’s not fair,” she could he heard saying in the video.

“And I am known as a fighter and I never give up. Here I am and I am not going to give up again. But spread love, be sensitive about a few things and don’t spread hate. I really hope that here onwards we are all going to focus on the good things and move ahead in life,” Dhanashree concluded.