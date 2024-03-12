Advertisement

Dhirajlal Shah, a Bollywood producer who worked on numerous films, died on March 11 during the wee hours. According to reports, Dhirajlal's brother confirmed that he was receiving treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. He also revealed that his brother Dhirajlal died from multiple organ failure. Soon after the news of Dhirajlal Shah's death surfaced online, his fans and friends from the industry expressed their shock.

Dhirajlal Shah, who backed Sunny Deol's film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, died in Mumbai. According to his brother, he died from multiple organ failure in a Mumbai hospital.

The official X handle of the Indian Film TV Producers Council shared the tragic news. The post read, "Deeply Saddening News Owner of Apna Cinema & Time Video Mr. Dhirajlal Nanji Shah Ji has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti (sic)."

Dhirajlal Shah is survived by his wife, Manju Dhiraj Shah, their daughters, Shital Punit Goel and Sapna Dhiraj Shah, and a son, Jimit Shah, along with a daughter-in-law, Poonam Shah.

Dhirajlal Shah's legacy in the film industry

Dhirajlal Shah produced Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), which starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra. Shah was also a producer on the 1996 film Krishna. Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor co-starred in the film. He also produced the 1995 film Gambler, which starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Aditya Pancholi. He also produced the 1994 film Vijaypath, which starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Danny Denzongpa.