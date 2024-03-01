English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Dibyendu Bhattacharya Talks About Racism In Showbiz, Says Dark Skinned Actors Don't Get Good Roles

Dibyendu Bhattacharya spoke about the discrimination faced by dark skinned actors in the entertainment industry. He is well known for his role in Poacher.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dibyendu file photo
Dibyendu file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, well known for his role in OTT series like Poacher, Jamtara and others, spoke about the discrimination faced by dark skinned actors in the entertainment industry. In a chat with YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Dibyendu said that he is very passionate about his work but will never star in a Rs 500 crore film because of racism. However, he also added that he does not aspire to feature in such movies.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya talks about racism in the entertainment industry

Dibyendu Bhattacharya narrated his ordeal working in the entertainment industry and said, "I do whatever work I get. I don’t have any aspiration of starring in Rs 500 crore film. I don’t get offered such kind of parts. But whatever I get, I do it diligently."

Dibyendu Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

 

During the same interview, Dibyendu was asked about his statement that "darker skinned actors don’t get positive roles." Dibyendu nodded in agreement to the statement and added "that is the notion."

The actor further compared Indian film industry to Hollywood and said, "mandate to cast people from all races." Dibyendu further acknowledged racism in the entertainment industry and said, "embarrassed of their racist past" and continued, "I think Indians have become very racist. The racism outside of India is very clear but they want to get out of it. They are embarrassed of their racism. It is a global issue."

Advertisement
Dibyendu Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

 

Dibyendu talks about the attitude towards casting darker skinned actor

During the same interview, Dibyendu talked about the attitude of people towards casting dark skinned actors and said, "I was once watching a show called Shri Krishna on TV. And they cast a fair skinned man as Krishna and I thought this is their talent that they have made Krishna fair skinned."

Dibyendu Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

 

Dibyendu said that this "culture is never going to leave us." He further added, "There was a very good dialogue in Swades, ‘Jo kabhi nahi jaati usi ko kehte hain jaati’. These things will never leave us." Dibyendu is best known for his work in The Railway Men and Rocket Boys, among others.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

5 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

5 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

13 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

14 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

14 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Neeraj Goyat settles viral feud with Jake Paul

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. ‘Digital House Arrest’: Delhi Police Warns Against New Cyber Crime

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Jayaram Starrer Abraham Ozler Locks Its OTT Debut Date

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Announcement Date Revealed

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo