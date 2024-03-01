Advertisement

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, well known for his role in OTT series like Poacher, Jamtara and others, spoke about the discrimination faced by dark skinned actors in the entertainment industry. In a chat with YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Dibyendu said that he is very passionate about his work but will never star in a Rs 500 crore film because of racism. However, he also added that he does not aspire to feature in such movies.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya talks about racism in the entertainment industry

Dibyendu Bhattacharya narrated his ordeal working in the entertainment industry and said, "I do whatever work I get. I don’t have any aspiration of starring in Rs 500 crore film. I don’t get offered such kind of parts. But whatever I get, I do it diligently."

Dibyendu Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

During the same interview, Dibyendu was asked about his statement that "darker skinned actors don’t get positive roles." Dibyendu nodded in agreement to the statement and added "that is the notion."

The actor further compared Indian film industry to Hollywood and said, "mandate to cast people from all races." Dibyendu further acknowledged racism in the entertainment industry and said, "embarrassed of their racist past" and continued, "I think Indians have become very racist. The racism outside of India is very clear but they want to get out of it. They are embarrassed of their racism. It is a global issue."

Advertisement

Dibyendu Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

Dibyendu talks about the attitude towards casting darker skinned actor

During the same interview, Dibyendu talked about the attitude of people towards casting dark skinned actors and said, "I was once watching a show called Shri Krishna on TV. And they cast a fair skinned man as Krishna and I thought this is their talent that they have made Krishna fair skinned."

Dibyendu Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

Dibyendu said that this "culture is never going to leave us." He further added, "There was a very good dialogue in Swades, ‘Jo kabhi nahi jaati usi ko kehte hain jaati’. These things will never leave us." Dibyendu is best known for his work in The Railway Men and Rocket Boys, among others.