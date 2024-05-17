Did Cannes Film Festival Official Account Leave Out Aishwarya Rai’s Name In Post?

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the Cannes Film Festival for her 21st appearance. The ongoing film festival commenced on May 15 at the French Riveria and will conclude on May 25. The Devdas actress walked the red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aradhaaya Bachchan. However, a post made by the official account of the film festival has now caught the attention of social media users.

Was Aishwarya Rai’s name left out in the post by Cannes' official account

The official account of the Cannes Film Festival has been sharing pictures from the red carpet and photocalls at the event. On May 16, the festival’s account shared a series of photos of Omar Sy, Greta Gerwig Nadine Labaki, Anna Mougladis, Irène Jacob as well as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the premiere of the film Megalopolis – Francis Ford Coppola.

However, comments on the post suggest that the organisers skipped to mention Aishwarya’s name in the caption of the post. The comments on the post read, “You couldn’t mention Aishwarya Rai in your caption who’s been attending Cannes since before Greta Gerwig? The racism that the west holds for Indians will never fail to amaze me.” Another user wrote, “Aishwarya Rai had to be mentioned too.” Another user wrote, “She has been attending cannes for decades and still owns it even before all the celebs!!” Many other fans of the actress tagged the official account of the film festival and asked for her name to be mentioned in the post. Seemingly, the post was edited later to reflect Aishwarya’s name in the caption. A user noticed the change and wrote, "Power of fans and social Media. They finally mentioned Aishwarya.”

Aishwarya Rai shuts down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in Falguni Shane Peacock gown

Aishwarya Rai’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival was one of the most anticipated this year. On May 16, the actress walked down the red carpet in a dramatic off-shoulder Falguni Shane Peacock gown. Aishwarya's gown was black in hue with the right amount of bling for details. The white puffed sleeves added a more dramatic tone to the look. She opted for her signature cat eyeliner and bold lips.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival | Image: X

She was spotted with a cast on her arm. Despite the injury, she posed gracefully on the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.