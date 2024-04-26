Advertisement

Emma Stone won her second Oscar in the Best Actress category at the 2024 edition of the award show for her performance in Poor Things. In addition to her big win, the actress also made headlines that night for allegedly calling host Jimmy Kimmel a "Prick" after he made a joke about her movie in the opening monologue. Now, Stone has provided clarity on her comment.

Emma Stone addresses the ‘prick’ comment made for Jimmy Kimmel

"No! I didn't call him a prick," the La La Land star said during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "What did I say? I didn't call him a prick. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up." Reports of Stone's supposed remark originated from Kimmel's joke about Poor Things during his hosting of the Academy Awards in March.

Following clips from the actress' racy R-rated movie being shown on the big screen, the comedian, aged 56, joked, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we're allowed to show on TV." The broadcast then showed the Easy A star and lip-reading fans quickly assumed she whispered the crude word to her husband, Dave McCary.

"Emma Stone says 'He's a prick'? ," one fan wrote on X. "I noticed too ! She looks annoyed anyway!" another chimed in. However, others assumed Stone was simply agreeing with the TV personality, saying "He's right." Someone else wrote, "People just creating their own narrative. You can't tell for sure what she said.”

Emma Stone’s wardrobe malfunction at Oscars 2024

In addition to the controversy, the awards show was a memorable evening for Stone, who won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in the 2023 film Poor Things. The two-time Grammy winner seemed astonished as she hurried to the stage to receive the Oscar, even accidentally breaking the zipper on her Louis Vuitton dress.

"My dress is broken," she said during her acceptance speech. “I think it happened during [Ryan Gosling's] 'I'm Just Ken' [performance].”