Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

Did Hailey Bieber Reignite Her Feud With Selena Gomez?

Hailey Bieber recently posted an Instagram story about Beyonce's track and the subject of the song has made the internet think that it's a dig at Selena Gomez.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Selena Gomez with Hailey Beiber
Selena Gomez with Hailey Beiber | Image:X
  • 2 min read
The drama between Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber seems to have resurfaced, thanks to a seemingly indirect Instagram post by Hailey. The model and wife of Justin Bieber shared an update about Beyoncé's upcoming song Jolene, which has left fans speculating if it was a subtle dig at Selena.

Did Hailey take a fresh dig at Selena?

Beyoncé's new track, Jolene which is set to be featured on Cowboy Carter has been causing a stir among music lovers. Hailey wasted no time in sharing the album's cover poster on her Instagram, accompanied by a caption that simply said "whew!" alongside the single. While this may seem harmless at first glance, fans were quick to notice the theme of the song, which deals with issues of cheating and betrayal.

 

 

What is the feud between Hailey and Selena?

The ongoing feud between Hailey and Selena dates back to their romantic involvement with Justin Bieber. After years of on-again, off-again relationships, Justin eventually settled down with Hailey, leaving Selena behind. Despite Hailey's insistence that there was no overlap between her relationship with Justin and Selena's, fans have continued to speculate and scrutinise their interactions.

What’s the theme of Beyonce’s new track?

Beyoncé's rendition of Dolly Parton’s Jolene tells the story of a woman trying to steal someone else's man. While Beyoncé's version stays true to the core of the song, some fans of Selena Gomez believe that Hailey's post was a deliberate jab at their idol. They argue that Selena has moved on from her past relationship with Justin and is focusing on her career and new love - Benny Blanco.

As tensions continue to simmer between the trio, fans are left wondering if this latest Instagram post is just the beginning of a new chapter in their ongoing saga. Only time will tell if Hailey's subtle social media shade will reignite old flames or finally put the feud to rest.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

Whatsapp logo