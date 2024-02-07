Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Did Poonam Pandey Visit Her Hometown Kanpur Days Before Her Death? Video Goes Viral

Poonam Pandey passed away at 32 after battling cervical cancer. A video of the actress from her hometown is now doing rounds on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey | Image:Jamesneeesham/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Poonam Pandey reportedly breathed her last on February 1. The actress was 32 at the time of her passing and succumbed to cervical cancer. The news of her alleged death was announced through an Instagram post made from her account. A video of Poonam from her hometown in Kanpur is now doing rounds on social media. 

Poonam Pandey’s final days 

Poonam Pandey’s video from her last public spotting before her alleged passing is now doing rounds on social media. In the video, the actress and internet sensation could be seen greeting kids. She can be seen meeting with them, shaking their hands and obliging them for photographs. 

While the location of the video is unknown, it is being reported that it was taken in Kanpur. For the unversed, Poonam Pandey hailed from Kanpur. The actress was born in the Uttar Pradesh city on March 11 and moved to Mumbai to start her modelling career. 

Poonam Pandey passes away due to cervical cancer

The news of Poonam Pandey's death was revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. The post read: "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." For the unversed, Poonam Pandey never confirmed that she was suffering from cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey was a popular model and internet sensation. Poonam Pandey rose to fame when she made a controversial remark during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Not just this, but Poonam Pandey has been involved in several other controversies as well. While Poonam actively participated in several films, her presence on the internet was very significant. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:28 IST

