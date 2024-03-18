×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Did You Know Akshay Kumar Bought The Same Property He Was Once Shooed Away From?

Unknown to many, Akshay Kumar recently revealed that he was once shooed away from a property that he later bought. This was the time he was a struggler.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A resurfaced interview clip featuring actor Akshay Kumar has been circulating online which is a true example of manifestation. In the video, the actor shares the story of how he manifested his dream house in Mumbai long before earning stardom in the film industry.

How did Akshay foray into showbiz?

Recalling his early days as an assistant to a renowned photographer, Akshay revisited the sacrifices he made in pursuit of his dreams. Despite enduring months without pay, he remained loyal in his determination to succeed. "After 4-5 months," Akshay recounts, "I told him, ‘If you don’t mind Jayesh, can you please do my photoshoot and you need not pay me anything.'"

 

 

When Akshay was shooed away from the place that later became his home

During one fateful photoshoot at Juhu Beach, Akshay and his mentor stumbled upon a shabby bungalow. As they began capturing images, they were abruptly interrupted by a watchman who shooed them away. Little did Akshay know that this encounter would hold a great meaning in his future.

Unknown to him at the time, the very location where they were ousted from would later become the site of his own home. "It was not planned," Akshay reveals, "but my current house, where I am sitting right now, is built on the same location." A collage showcased in the video juxtaposes a photo from the old photoshoot with a recent image taken on the same parapet.

Akshay talking about how he buy his house
byu/Smsma95 inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

What’s on Akshay’s work front?

Akshay continues to conquer new heights in his professional life. With an exciting lineup of films awaiting release, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, and projects like Welcome To The Jungle, Singham Again, Sarfira, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline, the actor has a lot to offer from his kitty.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

