Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput Was Set To Go For 2024 Moon Mission?

Sushant Singh Rajput had a vision of himself on the moon, having bought land there and even participating in NASA training for a 2024 lunar mission.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput at NASA
Sushant Singh Rajput at NASA | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the film industry honoured the late Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday which would have been his 38th birthday, an intriguing old story about the actor has come to light, providing insight into a dream that went beyond the stars. Sushant, who sadly passed away in June 2020, had a vision of himself on the moon, having bought land there and even participating in NASA training for a 2024 lunar mission.

Sushant Singh Rajput at NASA headquarters

Out of all the social media posts that were going viral on Sushant’s birthday, one specific video caught people's attention. In the video, the actor was seen getting ready for his ideal project—a space movie—at the NASA headquarters. After completing a few more weeks of training, the actor would have earned the coveted "certificate of instructor," having participated in a NASA workshop.

Sushant shared this information on his Instagram handle with a post which read, “#Mytraining@USSRC.Nasa ! “The hatch that opens to the dreams, that which makes you week in the knees(at least 1/6 times:), and then even metaphorically, make you feel over the moon.” 

Talking about his space travel aspirations, Sushant had said in an interview, "I am planning to go to Houston to complete the training. It consists of everything that you need to know about going to space, including sitting in the centrifuge." 

He even expressed his desire to participate in NASA's 2024 moon mission saying, "NASA plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2024. I am planning to prepare myself for it, in case I get lucky."

Advertisement

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his outstanding performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che!, and PK, left an indelible mark on Bollywood. His untimely demise on June 14, 2020, shocked the industry and fans alike. On his 38th birthday, the tributes and memories from colleagues and fans underscore the lasting impact of his talent and the void his absence has left in the hearts of many.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

18 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

27 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info6 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info10 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement