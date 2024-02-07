Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput Was Set To Go For 2024 Moon Mission?

Advertisement

As the film industry honoured the late Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday which would have been his 38th birthday, an intriguing old story about the actor has come to light, providing insight into a dream that went beyond the stars. Sushant, who sadly passed away in June 2020, had a vision of himself on the moon, having bought land there and even participating in NASA training for a 2024 lunar mission.

Sushant Singh Rajput at NASA headquarters

Out of all the social media posts that were going viral on Sushant’s birthday, one specific video caught people's attention. In the video, the actor was seen getting ready for his ideal project—a space movie—at the NASA headquarters. After completing a few more weeks of training, the actor would have earned the coveted "certificate of instructor," having participated in a NASA workshop.

Sushant shared this information on his Instagram handle with a post which read, “#Mytraining@USSRC.Nasa ! “The hatch that opens to the dreams, that which makes you week in the knees(at least 1/6 times:), and then even metaphorically, make you feel over the moon.”

Talking about his space travel aspirations, Sushant had said in an interview, "I am planning to go to Houston to complete the training. It consists of everything that you need to know about going to space, including sitting in the centrifuge."

He even expressed his desire to participate in NASA's 2024 moon mission saying, "NASA plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2024. I am planning to prepare myself for it, in case I get lucky."

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his outstanding performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che!, and PK, left an indelible mark on Bollywood. His untimely demise on June 14, 2020, shocked the industry and fans alike. On his 38th birthday, the tributes and memories from colleagues and fans underscore the lasting impact of his talent and the void his absence has left in the hearts of many.

