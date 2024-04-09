Advertisement

Pakistani actors enjoy a huge fan base in India owing to their acting prowess. While some actors, including Ali Zafar, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas, did make their way to Bollywood, couldn't sustain. Among them, is an actor who was offered big Hindi films including Aashiqui 2, Ram Leela, PK and the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, but turned them all down. And no it's not Fawad Khan.

This Pakistani actor turned down hit Bollywood movies

Popular actor Imran Abbas, who made his debut alongside Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D, was offered several big Hindi projects including the latest Heeramandi. The actor made his appearance on the ARY Digital show Shan e Suhoor, where he confessed to being offered roles in Aashiqui 2, PK, Guzaarish, Ram Leela and Heeramandi. He mentioned how people often say, "Oh my god, you turned down a big film like Aashiqui 2", or "How can you reject a like Ram Leela?". However, he didn't reveal the reason as to why he turned down the offers.

(A file photo of Imran Abbas | Image: Instagram)

The actor, who has also been part of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, revealed that he was also offered a role in Heeramandi. But couldn't take up as the project was shelved at the time. He adds, "Nowadays, everyone claims they were offered Aashiqui 2 as well. But you can ask the management, the only official offer made by that director Mohit Suri and producer was specifically for me. So, the very first offer was mine, and when the auditions were over, then again it came to me again."

Advertisement

(A file photo of Imran Abbas | Image: Instagram)

Imran Abbas regrets turning down Aashiqui 2

In a past interview on The Mirza Malik show, hosted by Sania Mirza and her ex-husband Shoaib Malik, the actor shares he regrets not taking on the role in Aashiqui 2. He revealed that he missed the opportunity as he was verbally committed to a film project featuring Akshay Kumar.