Actress Suchitra Pillai recently opened up about a troubling encounter with casting couch, where she was propositioned for compromising her integrity in exchange for a significant role in a South Indian film. Reflecting on the incident with Siddharth Kannan, Pillai remarked that in the industry, there are often opportunities that come with strings attached. "Casting couch experiences are not uncommon," said the actress.

Suchitra Pillai narrates her ordeal

During the interview, Suchitra Pillai opened up about facing casting couch in the industry and said that she has been fortunate to not face it directly due to her intimidating demeanor. She said, "In the industry, there are often opportunities that come with strings attached. Casting couch experiences are not uncommon. While I have been fortunate to not face it directly due to my intimidating demeanor, there have been instances where it was insinuated. People have joked about it, implying that my demeanor suggests I won’t tolerate it. Nonetheless, I have received a few calls from the South film industry."

Suchitra Pillai's file photo | Image: Suchitra Pillai/Instagram

Suchitra details her casting couch encounter

Detailing one such encounter, she recounted that years ago she had received a call offering her a role in a South Indian film starring a renowned actor and backed by a well-known director. She further said, "The caller mentioned that I would be playing the actor’s sister, a significant role indeed. However, they added that since it was a project backed by a first-time producer, some compromise would be required. Initially, I thought they were negotiating my fees, but it soon became clear they were implying something else. I firmly declined, stating that I was not comfortable with compromising my principles."

Pillai acknowledged that, while some may choose to comply with such demands, she respects their decisions. However, she emphasised that it was not a path she was willing to pursue, expressing satisfaction with the decisions she has made in her career and life.