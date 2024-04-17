Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh recently gave an electrifying performance in Mumbai. The Punjabi singer treated his audience with his hit tracks, making it an unforgettable night for the attendees. Among the audience were celebs such as Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu, and Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap among others. Apart from them, Dosanjh’s fans were seen having a gala time as they danced to his hit songs.

During the concert, Dosanjh tossed elements from his looks – including his gloves and jacket. Among the lucky recipients was a fan named Simran Keyz, who got his stylish black jacket.

(A file photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Instagram)

Fan is overjoyed to receive Diljit Dosanjh’s jacket

During the concert, while Diljit Dosanjh was tossing off his stuff, he took out his jacket and pointed at the girl with a cap. Calling her near the stage, he presented her with the jacket, leaving her ecstatic. She shared a video, showing off the jacket and sending love to Dosanjh. In the caption, she wrote, “This happened for real? Came to witness @diljitdosanjh perform live but got more than I asked for Waheguru di kirpa. Thank you @diljitdosanjh for giving this priceless gift.”

Soon after she dropped the post, Diljit Dosanjh's fans flooded her comment section. A user wrote, "Alexa play Jealously Jealously by Olivia Rodrigo”. Another wrote, "I watched you get the jacket!!! Never been more jealous".

In a different post, she shared several photos and wrote, “Embracing and treasuring @diljitdosanjh’s jacket. Thank you!”

Diljit Dosanjh basks in the success of Amar Singh Chamkila

The Punjabi singer and actor was seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film, which released on Netflix, has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences. They are not just praising the directorial skills of Ali, but also the performances of both Diljit and Parineeti.

