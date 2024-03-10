×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Meets Residents Of Kinnaur, Practices Pahadi Jhumar Dance Steps

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently visited Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, and danced with the locals on the folk song. He shared photos on his social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, a singer and actor who is preparing to release two of his Hindi films, Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, recently visited Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. Diljit danced with the locals to a folk song in Kinnaur. Later, he took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos and videos of locals wearing traditional Kinnauri topis.

Diljit Dosanjh in Kinnaur

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently visited Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, and danced with the locals on the folk song.

The Patiala Peg fame singer took to his Instagram account and shared a string of pictures and videos with the locals, who are wearing traditional Kinnauri topi.

Advertisement

Diljit is donning a black sweater and matching joggers. The look was rounded off with an orange pagri and black boots. The photos show him joining hands in gratitude in front of the people.

Advertisement

A video features the Gabru N' singer dancing with the locals on a mountainous road, and he is seen saying happy Mahashivratri to everyone.

"I did a different dance form today.. pahadi jhumar. I don't know the lyrics.. but I did the dance," Diljit said.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: "LOVE", followed by a red heart emoji.

The fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Hope you loved the hospitality of Kinnauris".

Advertisement

One user said: "So you're enjoying one of the best cultures in India".

Another commented: "Bro its Kinnauri dance love you". A fan said: "Kinnouri vibes".

Advertisement

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as the titular character in the upcoming biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Advertisement

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra and will be released on Netflix on April 12.

Advertisement

He will also be seen as Jai Singh Rathore in the heist comedy film Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

19 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

19 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

20 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

20 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaders Who Joined BJP Today | LIST

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  2. How Morning Meditation Can Help You Get Rid Of Stress

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  3. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania Turns 7

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea

    Videos12 minutes ago

  5. Large-cap stocks offer superior valuation comfort

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo